MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week approved establishing a citywide garbage and recycling program, despite opposition from some residents.
Council members voted, 5-1, to approve a contract making Dittmer Recycling the sole collector of trash and recycling in Maquoketa. The program is anticipated to begin in August.
Trash collection in Maquoketa is currently performed by a handful of private companies. The city began looking into developing a more uniform program after Imagine the Possibilities announced the closure of its recycling center earlier this year. The decision left residents without a place to take their recycling.
City Manager Gerald Smith previously said the program will reduce the cost of garbage disposal for many residents and will help eliminate the buildup of trash on certain private properties.
The program, though, has been met with resistance from several community members since its announcement.
“I think this is a really bad idea,” said Council Member Nathan Woodward, who cast the lone vote against the program.
He said following the meeting that the program will eliminate several small local businesses.
“We have five independent carriers, and we just sent all five of those families to the food bank,” Woodward said. “The overwhelming majority of people that I talked to were against it.”
Council Member Mark Lyon said he heard from residents who prefer the ability to choose among trash collection companies. Others expressed that they do not wish to pay anyone for trash disposal.
“There are people in town who throw their garbage in the back of their pickup truck and then drive it down to the transfer station when it gets full,” Lyon said. “To them, they would rather do it themselves.”
The new program will affect about 2,400 households, with monthly rates ranging from $16.30 to $17.40, depending on the garbage tote size. Recycling containers will be included.
Smith said the city originally intended to start the program in July, but impacts from the COVID- 19 pandemic caused delays in ordering totes.
Lyon said he understands the concerns from residents, but he ultimately feels the program will benefit the city.
“The No. 1 complaint that I hear all the time is that neighbors are hoarding garbage,” Lyon said. “The best way to address that is to have this citywide curbside garbage pickup.”
Reached by the TH, Council Member Kevin Kuhlman said he intends to monitor the program as it is implemented but declined to comment further.
“I’ll be looking to see how the program evolves,” he said.