A longtime Dubuque banking leader will work his last day on Friday, Dec. 6, after his position was eliminated.
Mike Donohue has served as regional president for U.S. Bank in Dubuque for nearly 20 years.
U.S. Bank Vice President of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications Evan Lapiska confirmed via email that Donohue’s position is being eliminated as part of a broader restructuring effort.
Donohue’s banking career in Dubuque began in 1994, when he took a position at what was then known as Hawkeye Bank. He became regional president in 2000.
His region included parts of eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Those areas effectively now have been absorbed into other regions, Donohue explained.
Donohue acknowledged that the banking industry is in the midst of seismic changes, due largely to the introduction of digital banking services.
“The industry has seen more changes in the past three years than it did in the prior 30,” he said.
In addition to his work at U.S. Bank, Donohue has played a prominent role with multiple nonprofit organizations within the community and is a member of the Dubuque Community School Board.
“I love Dubuque,” he said. “We have lived here for a long time, and we have raised a family here. We have all the intentions of staying here in the community.”
He speculated that his next career move might involve working in the nonprofit sector.
Another local U.S. Bank leader, Dean Wilgenbusch, was affected by the personnel changes, albeit to a lesser degree.
He will continue serving as Dubuque market president.
His role as commercial team lead in the region previously overseen by Donohue has been eliminated. However, he will transition to business banking team leader for groups in Dubuque and the Quad Cities.
Wilgenbusch still will be based out of Dubuque.
“I look forward to remaining as Dubuque market president and to my new role within the realignment,” he said. “I appreciate Mike’s mentorship and leadership over the years and he will truly be missed.”
Lapiska said the personnel moves are part of a broader transition. In October, several news outlets reported that company intended to restructure staffing at its 3,000 bank branches.