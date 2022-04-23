A Wisconsin man arrested in a Dubuque prostitution sting was sentenced to two years of informal probation.
Craig A. Mason, 57, of Stoughton, Wis., was recently given a deferred judgment in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of prostitution. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successful completed, the record of the case in expunged.
Mason will also have to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and a $1,000 human trafficking surcharge. Iowa District Court Associate Judge Robert Richter ordered the sentence.
Mason was one of 11 men charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation conducted by the Dubuque Police Department, Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and Iowa State Patrol on Feb. 8 and 9.
Court documents filed in the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Those arrested responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with undercover officers at Mainstay Suites, 1275 Associates Drive in Dubuque. Those arrested offered money for sexual acts, ranging from $75 to $250.
Court documents for Mason state that he "purchased or offered to purchase another person's services as a partner in a sex act in the amount of $125."