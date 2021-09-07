FARLEY, Iowa — Jill and Bob Riniker know the importance of teaching the next generation to care for the animals on the farm and to love the land.
Parents to daughters Jiah, 12, and Josie, 7, and son Kaleb, 10, the Rinikers have instilled the importance of raising the animals correctly.
Jiah was in the barn at Grandma’s with her Jersey cows at a young age.
“She wasn’t born in the barn, but she got there as fast as she could,” Jill said. “Many of her baby pictures have her with a calf.”
Kaleb loves his chickens and his first steer, Bo. He learned he has to feed Bo and wash, rinse and blow his coat out daily to take care of him and get him ready for the fair. Josie loves horses and Jiah’s animals.
“You usually find her doing something with the animals,” Jill said.
“I was always raised to take care of the animals the way you want to be cared for,” Jill added. “For example, you wouldn’t sleep in wet bedsheets, and your cattle don’t want to lay in slop. I like to use a lot of bedding. Happy cattle, happy life.”
The Rinikers, who farm outside of Farley, are one of four Telegraph Herald Farm Families of the Year, winning in the grain farm category. They were nominated by Jenny Griner, a teacher with the Western Dubuque Community School District, who spoke of the family’s commitment to the animals.
“I think the biggest contribution the Rinikers make is teaching their three children to love and be proud of their farm,” Griner said. “The family involves the school community in their farm. They share the love of what they do with students and teachers. Jill even brought some goats to school.”
Jill’s family purchased the 90-acre farm from Clarence and Dorothy Strief in 2000. Jill recalled the childhood memories of the Striefs.
“Clarence opened up his house to us when we were kids for a warming spot in the winter or a nap on the couch. He passed away a month before Bob and I got married. I hope he watches us and is proud of us and our family.”
In 2016, Jill and Bob purchased the farm from Jill’s family. Today, the Rinikers grow corn and hay on the farm.
“Spring and fall are the busy times for us,” Jill said. “Spring is when the planting is done. In the fall, we have to get the hay bales made before the snow hits. Otherwise, we’d have no bedding.”
The three Riniker kids participate in 4-H. Jiah just completed her third year, Kaleb finished his first year, and Josie is in Clover Kids for children in kindergarten through third grade. Jill serves as a Clover Kid leader with the Peosta 4-H Club. Jill describes Bob as “the best 4-H dad.”
“Last summer, we salvaged a building and put it back up so the kids would have a show barn. Bob is always thinking about the kids. He does really well with the kids considering he wasn’t in 4-H as a kid. We love to see the kids succeed.”
Due to the pandemic, the 250 to 280 head of cattle left the Riniker farm in August. Only a few remain. Last winter, the family housed some stock cows for a friend. When the cattle left, Jill had to get a second job off the farm.
She’s been a hairdresser at Hair Studio for 12 years and also works in food service for the Western Dubuque district. Jill and Bob also have volunteered in the kids’ classrooms.
According to Jill, Bob is turning into the best handyman as the family tried to reuse or repurpose things to keep costs down.
“Lots of hard work went into this farm so far,” Jill said.