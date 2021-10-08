Sorry, an error occurred.
MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County Fair Board elections will be held during the annual meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Delaware County Community Center, 200 E. Acers St.
The following director positions will be open for election:
All Delaware County residents 18 and older are eligible to attend the meeting and vote.
