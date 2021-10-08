MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County Fair Board elections will be held during the annual meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Delaware County Community Center, 200 E. Acers St.

The following director positions will be open for election:

  • District 1, representing Bremen, Colony, Elk and Oneida townships -- Dan Ries running unopposed.
  • District 2, representing Richland, Coffins Grove, Honey Creek and Delaware townships -- Kurt Palmer running unopposed.
  • District 3, representing North Fork, South Fork, Delhi and Union townships -- Vacant.
  • District 4, representing Prairie, Adams, Milo and Hazel Green townships -- Allan Boge running unopposed
  • Two at-large positions -- Laura Lewin and Kathy Rahe running unopposed.

All Delaware County residents 18 and older are eligible to attend the meeting and vote.

