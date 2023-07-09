Jessica Riedl looks at native plants in her yard Sunday in Dubuque during a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
Ed Raber speaks with people Sunday at his residence in Dubuque as part of a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
People examine native prairie plants Sunday in Dubuque as part of a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
Jessica Riedl looks at native plants in her yard Sunday in Dubuque during a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
Ed Raber speaks with people Sunday at his residence in Dubuque as part of a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
People examine native prairie plants Sunday in Dubuque as part of a Native Pockets Tour. The tour highlighted participants of the Mowing to Monarchs program, which aims to provide resources to convert turf grass into pollinator habitats.
Since moving to Dubuque in 2015, Jessica Riedl has turned a large patch of weeds into a spot for native prairie plants.
"It's just the way I can do my piece (of bringing native plants and pollinators to the area)," Riedl said. "And I get to benefit, too. I can look out my window and see all the color out here."
Riedl's yard was one of the stops on a Native Pockets Tour this morning in Dubuque. The tour highlights yards of participants of Mowing to Monarchs, a program established by the Dubuque County Conservation Board and Dubuque County Master Gardeners to give landowners resources to convert turf grass into a pollinator-friendly space.
Recommended for you
Kaytlan Moeller, outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, said the program is in its fourth round. The most recent program applications will soon hear if they will be awarded native plants to start new pollinator habitats.
"Every year, more and more people are introduced to it and are excited about it," Moeller said. "What's happening is neighbors see what's going on and get excited about it, so we're seeing all these little pockets coming up in Dubuque."
In addition to creating biodiversity in plant and animal life in Dubuque, Moeller said the native plants are better suited than turf grass to various weather conditions, such as the current drought conditions. She also said planting does not have to be done over a large piece of land, as the benefits can also be achieved in strips of yard between the sidewalk and the curb.
Ericka Raber, whose yard was also a stop on this morning's tour, said this was the first year she had a strip along the curb. There is also a large patch of plants in the front yard instead of turf grass.
"We didn't want to mow," she said. "This hill can be somewhat dangerous to mow, and converting it into a space for insects is nice."
In the backyard, Ericka Raber's husband, Ed -- who also is project manager for Dubuque County -- said they have been working on a full sun prairie pocket.
"I was trying to figure out a way to create some breakup in all the grass," he said. "...It breaks things up, and there's lots of bees. We're not maintaining it all the time. It hasn't taken a lot of maintenance, and it looks nice all year."
As the plants continue to grow, Ed Raber said he looks forward to splitting plants with others to continue having native species in the neighborhood's yards.
"We want things to be vibrant and thriving," he said. "It would be a nice thing in this neighborhood to share, but we're still a few more years out from that."
Riedl said she began planting native species in 2021, soon after hearing about Mowing to Monarchs and getting her application approved.
"The first year you really have to give it your focus and attention with weeding, and even the second year," she said. "But now I'm reaping the benefits in the third year."