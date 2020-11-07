News in your town

Police: Woman airlifted after being shot by 2-year-old in Dyersville

Authorities: Galena woman killed when intoxicated husband crashes into lawn decoration

Dyersville council poised to recommend masks but no mandate

Police: Dubuque man faces kidnapping charges for attacking hotel employee after trying to assault gym staffer

4 more COVID-related deaths in tri-state area; 143 new cases in Dubuque County; 345 in Jones County

'A heart of gold:' Sister Flannan remembered for love of baking, generous heart

2 injured in hit-and-run crash in Dubuque

1 injured when vehicle hits deer outside of East Dubuque