A Dubuque museum is conducting a study to find the best next steps to continue serving the community.
The Dubuque Museum of Art is undergoing a building operational feasibility study in order to create a plan for the future, including any needed additional space or programming, according to Museum Executive Director Gary Stoppelman.
“Anything is on the table,” Stoppelman said. “We’re really trying to figure out what is the sustainable museum of the future. That study allows us to think big and think about reinvention.”
He said the study is part of the museum’s 2022-2026 strategic plan, which was approved at the end of last year. The plan outlines goals of tripling the number of people served by the museum to 30,000 annually by 2026, as well as doubling annual revenue to $2 million.
The museum is working on the building operational feasibility study with a national agency, AEA Consulting, which also has partnered with local architecture firm Straka Johnson in its work.
Results of the study should be available by the end of the summer, Stoppelman said, noting that the museum has not made any real estate offers thus far in relation to potential expansion.
“There are a lot of variables that need to be considered for what will be a sustainable plan for growth,” he said. “And this comes before we celebrate our 150th (anniversary) in 2024.”
Talks about expanding the museum have been in the works for a long time, Stoppelman said. The museum, which is 2,600 square feet in total, is 95% made up of temporary exhibitions.
One opportunity presented by space for a permanent collection would be the ability for local schools to integrate an annual field trip to the museum in their curricula, he said.
“Opportunity number two is that we shut down six weeks out of the year, rotating those galleries,” he said. “We don’t want to do that anymore.”
Stacy Gage Peterson, curator and registrar for the museum, said more space is needed to display and store items for years to come. She noted that two works are permanently displayed in the museum out of more than 2,700 pieces.
“We have a great collection,” she said. “We have a lot more things and objects that we can share. We’re just not in the space to do that right now.”
Stoppelman said more space also is needed to host events that bring people together, create engaging moments and connect people through the humanities.
“We are making a very conscious choice to make a museum for the entire community,” he said. “But even that is not enough. We seek to build an organization where people are connecting, bringing people together across all experiences and create experiences inspired by artists and the way they think that sparks something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.