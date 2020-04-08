A Dubuque-based financial institution is playing an important role in helping small businesses navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heartland Financial USA is currently processing $1.5 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to a press release. The 11 community banks operated by Heartland received more than 7,000 loan requests in the span of 72 hours before they stopped accepting new requests Monday afternoon.
The business requests are tied to the Paycheck Protection Program, an initiative that helps small businesses meet their payroll and keep up with key expenses in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program is part of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act.
Heartland also has taken steps internally to provide relief for their customers, including waiving account maintenance and ATM fees, deferral on loan payments and waiving penalties on early redemption of CDs.
Heartland Financial currently boasts 114 banking locations that serve communities in one dozen states, including Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.