Daniel Joiner has been named chief diversity officer for UnityPoint Health. He is the first to hold this role. He will continue to elevate diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the organization and build upon the foundation of work he led as a member of UnityPoint Health’s systemwide and regional DEI councils. He has been with UnityPoint Health since 2015.
Adam Veasman joined Diamond Jo Casino as food and beverage operations manager.
McGraw Hill Higher Education promoted:
Melisa Seegmiller to senior product developer.
Elizabeth Butler and Laurie Helling to sales solutions representatives.
Lora Neyens to senior portfolio manager.
Krystal Faust to lead product developer.
McGraw Hill also announced Craig Forbes joined as a business development representative.
Eide Bailly LLP announced that Brianna Kramer passed the CPA exam.
St. Mark Youth Enrichment promoted Ron Parr to director of programs and Jen Gesie to program coordinator.
St. Mark also announced that Kelz Schmidt has joined as a program specialist.
In addition, the organization announced its 2022 Board of Trustees:
Chair Brad Scardino, of John Deere; Vice Chair Nikki Kiefer, of Sedona Staffing Services; Treasurer Sarah Reicks, of Dubuque Bank & Trust; and Board Members Dan Wellik, of AssuredPartners, i.e. Friedman Insurance; Derrek Atherley, of RSM; Karla Nedder, of Prudential; Jennie Brown, of Medical Associates; Lisa Bowers, of Dupaco Community Credit Union; Michelle Reidy, of US Bank; Myia Steines, of Clemens, Walters, Conlon, Runde & Hiatt L.L.P.; Sandra Gonzales, of Claudia Marban & Associates; and Tommy Lange, of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Dupaco Community Credit Union has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA by research partner Energage LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. This recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through Energage’s surveys.
Grant Regional Health Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program once again completed American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation recertification. This certification is a recognition of GRHC’s commitment to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care.
Alliant Energy has been acknowledged as a “Top Utility” by Business Facilities magazine. Each year, the publication salutes the top utilities across the country, recognizing excellence among electric and gas utilities with respect to projects, programs and service initiatives.