The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ashley D. Thennis, 31, of 580 W. Fifth St., was arrested at about 2:10 p.m. Monday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital on charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, operating while intoxicated and intoxication by drugs. Court documents state Thennis drove to the hospital with her child while intoxicated.
- Nathan J. Croschere, 25, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Jackson Street, on carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed weapon-knife longer than 5 inches, possession of methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ulmer E. Ellis, 58, no permanent address, was arrested at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with official acts-aggravated assault. Court documents state that Officer Kimberly Hoover suffered an injured finger during the course of the arrest.
- Jordan M. Stolfus, 25, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation, domestic assault with injury and three counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Stolfus assaulted Kayla J. Campbell at their residence in the presence of their three children.
- Shawn Jl Tiesman, 43, of 555 W. 17th St., reported the theft of an $8,000 vehicle between 7 p.m. Sunday and 4:16 a.m. Monday from his residence.
- Skye L. Kenniker, 28, of 1567 Elm St., reported the theft of $500 between 7 p.m. Saturday and 9:50 a.m. Sunday from her residence.
- Michael G. Schueller, 37, of 514 Cooper Place, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of two televisions and computer monitor worth a total of $2,300 between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday from his residence.