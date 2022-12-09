UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association received a $2,500 grant from the local United Way in May for diapers.
The grant paid for 104 boxes that were distributed to 104 area families. The last ones went out in recent weeks.
“We went through them very, very, very quickly,” said VNA Director Stacey Killian.
The cost of disposable diapers can challenge many lower-income families, and those burdens have increased in recent months and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as prices have climbed.
National Diaper Bank Network estimated diapers cost a family about $100 per month per child.
“If you’re experiencing diaper need, that means you’re typically ALICE (which stands for asset limited, income-constrained, employed),” said Sakara Wages, who teaches at University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she is a Ph.D. candidate in social welfare, and runs Platteville (Wis.) Diaper Bank through her agency, Subversive Social Work. “That means you’re already experiencing a lack of access.”
Wages also noted the burden of diaper scarcity — struggling to afford diapers — falls disproportionately on minority parents, since children of color are overrepresented among families living in poverty.
Despite the national need, federal programs directed toward families such as the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children do not allocate funding toward diapers.
Locally, a collection of area providers offer diapers at no cost, though these providers often have to place limits on the number they give out at one time or the frequency with which they do.
Resources Unite’s baby pantry was one of the first services the Dubuque nonprofit built out in response to demand, coming second only to its food pantry, Executive Director Josh Jasper said. He estimated the baby pantry serves five people per day.
“We have a lot of people who specifically require support around diapers and wipes,” he said.
DeAngela Cheatham is a single mother who lives in Dubuque with her three children, two of whom wear diapers. She estimated that she spends $100 to $150 per month on diapers — one of her largest out-of-pocket expenses after the rent she pays in conjunction with a federal housing choice voucher.
While she is employed at a local call center, she still finds herself at the Resources Unite baby pantry once every three or four weeks.
“They’ve helped me more than I can handle,” she said.
At the baby pantry, Resources Unite staff open boxes of diapers and pair a sleeve of diapers with a pack of baby wipes, creating a package that clients can take one of at a time.
“Diapers are expensive for us to come across, so we have to ration it out,” Jasper said.
Family Connections of Southwest Wisconsin also operates a diaper bank in Platteville. There, clients can take a sleeve of 30 diapers and one pouch of wipes once per month. The family service center had to place limits on the frequency with which they could issue diapers after some parents started visiting the center every two weeks, according to Executive Director Renee Krahenbuhl.
Family Connections receives about 10,000 diapers per year in a single donation, Krahenbuhl said, though it often has to pay out of pocket for larger sizes and pull-ups, which are more expensive on a per-diaper basis. The center used to avoid stocking pull-ups because of the cost.
“They’re a really hot commodity. They go really fast,” Krahenbuhl said.
Officials at Birthright of Dubuque said they have diapers available for women who seek their services, though that is not the organization’s main focus. Clarity Clinic in Dubuque has diapers available to clients who take classes there, though officials said they also will provide diapers in an emergency to someone who needs them.
At Resources Unite, diapers cost the nonprofit $10,000 to $15,000 per year, Jasper said. He estimated the cost of diapers and wipes for the baby pantry had gone up another 25% in the past six months.
“What we see a lot more is people making difficult choices on their monthly budget and going to a food pantry and then using the other money to buy diapers,” Jasper said. “We see lots of people making that budget decision now.”
