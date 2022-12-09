Family
DeAngela Cheatham, of Dubuque, changes a diaper on her daughter Nakaya, 11 months, while her other children Rodney, 1, and DaMaiah, 5, wait nearby.

 JESSICA REILLY

UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association received a $2,500 grant from the local United Way in May for diapers.

The grant paid for 104 boxes that were distributed to 104 area families. The last ones went out in recent weeks.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

