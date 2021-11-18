An ongoing project to fix a sinkhole in a Dubuque neighborhood took a significant step forward this week.
Crews with S&S Builders poured a concrete cap into a large sinkhole adjacent to the home of Robert and Barbara Friedman at 2792 Tiffany Court.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said this cap is intended to plug the specific spot from which the sinkhole originated.
“That reinforced concrete cap that we constructed today will kind of bridge and span over that area, and should encapsulate where the sinkhole was located,” he said.
The sinkhole, which first emerged in September 2018, is believed to have formed from an abandoned lead and zinc mine first excavated in the 1800s. Previous efforts to plug the sizable gap have been unsuccessful, and it was threatening to damage nearby homes and city streets.
After the Friedmans sent a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds seeking assistance, the City of Dubuque is now working with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to address the sinkhole.
The remediation project is expected to cost around $165,000. The state will pay for $150,000 of the project, and the city will cover the remaining $15,000.
City Council members awarded a contract for the project to S&S Builders in October, and the city continues to serve as the contracting authority, according to Schiesl.
He said excavation work around the sinkhole site was ongoing for two weeks prior to the installation of the concrete cap. While working to identify where the sinkhole originated, crews uncovered a positive sign.
“We were very fortunate enough to find solid shelf rock at the bottom of the excavation, so that was very good news and a very welcome sight to see,” Schiesl said.
The concrete cap poured Tuesday should effectively seal the gap and prevent the hole from continuing to subsist. Although there are no guarantees that this method will solve the problem, Schiesl said the presence of solid rock is “a fantastic sign” and bodes well for the long-term success of the project.
Next week, crews will begin backfilling the excavated area to restore the yard and landscaping. Schiesl said most of the work should be completed by the end of next week.
Barbara Friedman expressed the couple’s appreciation for the efforts and resources that city and state officials have dedicated to the project.
“We’re just thankful that we got the help to get it remediated,” she said Wednesday. “… We’ll just be happy to see everything back to normal. It’s been three years.”