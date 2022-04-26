EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A judge on Monday ruled that the East Dubuque mayor is not a victim of stalking by his predecessor.
Earlier this month, Mayor Melvin “Randy” Degenhardt filed a petition in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court asking for the issuance of a stalking/no-contact order against former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand, whom Degenhardt said had harassed him for months with demands that he fire City Manager Loras Herrig.
At a hearing Monday, Judge John Hay denied Degenhardt’s petition, finding that he did not meet the burden of proof that VanOstrand’s behavior constituted stalking.
Degenhardt, who represented himself during the hearing, testified that since October, VanOstrand has repeatedly contacted him over the phone, at his home and at City Hall, often screaming or using offensive language and demanding that Degenhardt fire Herrig.
“I have been on the (City Council) 47 years as a councilman representing the city, and I’ve never experienced anything in my life like this, ever,” Degenhardt said. “This has put a lot of strain and pressure on me. I’m being the mayor, and I’m trying to do my job, … and Kirk never quit. He just kept at me and at me.”
Degenhardt also called to the stand his wife and son, along with Herrig.
Herrig said he feels VanOstrand’s behavior toward Degenhardt has “disrupted the operations of the city” and created stress for Degenhardt, who had a stent placed in his heart within the past year.
“I have personally witnessed you in my office, visibly shaking, terribly agitated,” Herrig said of Degenhardt. “I am aware of your heart issues … and I have had concerns personally that this could lead to another heart attack for you.”
VanOstrand’s attorney, Craig Brown, argued that his client’s behavior was political speech and protected under the First Amendment.
“Absolutely every piece of evidence this court received today that was of any relevance at all was political speech,” he said, later adding, “My client has a grievance. He is making it clear. He thinks the city manager is not doing his job correctly, and he wants him fired. I think everything you heard today is completely protected by the Constitution, and it is specifically protected in the Illinois statutes.”
Brown also said that, in his view, Degenhardt’s “primary remedy” for the situation would be to resign as mayor or change his personal cellphone number to avoid continued contact from VanOstrand.
Hay ruled that VanOstrand was exercising his freedom of speech, but the judge added that he did not want the situation to escalate or for his ruling to indicate that “an individual can do whatever they want, whenever they want, to express their dissatisfaction with government.”
For example, he said, continued attempts by VanOstrand to contact Degenhardt on his personal cellphone or come onto his private property, after being asked not to do so, “could become a situation where it could be harassment.”
“It is my hope this situation will resolve itself, that there is a situation where going forward, Mr. VanOstrand, as is his right as a citizen of East Dubuque, can (express his opinion) … within the frame of the law,” Hay said.