Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said the operator of an electric bicycle was seriously injured in a crash into a parked vehicle Wednesday in Dubuque.
Brian J. Fondell, 47, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Fondell was traveling south in the 2600 block of University Avenue at 2:25 p.m. when he lost control of the bike due to a possible mechanical issue and struck a parked vehicle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.