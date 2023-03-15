After a few years of COVID-19-related complexities, officials from area tax services and accounting firms see this year’s tax season as a return to normalcy.
Tax season is in full swing across the country, with the federal filing deadline set for April 18. That deadline is the same for both Wisconsin and Illinois state tax filings, though Iowans have until the end of April to file their state income tax return.
“There’s not a lot of huge changes this year,” said Dennis Buchheit, owner of Buchheit Tax Service in Dubuque. “One of the big things (tax preparers) do not have to do this year is recognize if people got a stimulus payment or not. Chasing down whether they received their stimulus or not, that put a lot of burden on the tax preparer to see if they received their stimulus that we don’t have to do this year.”
The federal Internal Revenue Service also has been behind for the last two years on processing returns due to the pandemic, but Buchheit said the agency appears to be caught up this year.
“Everything seems to be flowing pretty good on that front as far as I can tell,” he said. “People are getting their federal returns back on average in 10 days. We’re definitely busy, there’s no doubt about it. People seem to be coming in the second they have their stuff ready.”
Casey Van Cleve, an accountant with Riverview Tax & Accounting in Dubuque, said the child tax credit also has decreased this year to up to $2,000 for each child under 17. Due to the pandemic, the tax credit last year was up to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children under 6 years old.
“People who were getting bigger refunds last year are down a little bit this year,” Van Cleve said. “I would say it’s starting to get back to normal, or at least the new normal. The refunds are a little bit down from pre-COVID, just because of the adjustments.”
Scott Roberts, a partner with O’Connor, Brooks & Co. in Galena, Ill., said some of the staffing shortages in the accounting field that began during the pandemic still are in effect, making it more difficult to find accountants who can help with filing taxes.
However, he also said the tax season feels more normal compared to the past few years.
“It’s a little bit nicer for us,” he said. “We’re meeting with a lot more clients this year and get a lot more face-to-face interaction than over the last few years.”
He added that those who have not filed their taxes yet should start the process as soon as possible.
“(The filing deadline) will be here before you know it,” he said. “The best thing to do it get all your papers together and get appointments set up as soon as possible. I think tax preparers in the area are pretty busy this time of year.”
Roberts added that ongoing inflationary challenges also may be prompting people to get their paperwork together to file for their returns a little sooner.
“I think a lot of people are eager to get their returns back this year,” he said. “Inflation definitely seems like it’s still hitting people pretty hard. The faster they get their returns filed and get the refunds, that’s definitely what people want.”
Van Cleve also said inflation has caused people to want their refunds back a little faster.
“Inflation, it’s playing a factor in almost everyone’s personal finances,” he said. “At least from the federal standpoint, they’ve been good at getting them back. People are seeing refunds in three to five weeks or so. That’s a lot faster than the beginning of the COVID pandemic, when it was eight to 10 weeks or so.”
Looking ahead, both Van Cleve and Buchheit noted that Iowans will see changes next tax season as new laws take effect. Last year, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new law that stopped retirement income from being taxed starting Jan. 1.
“That’s a bigger change we had going into the first of the year (this year),” Buchheit said. “That doesn’t really affect this year’s tax return, but it will next year.”
