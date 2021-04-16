Ulysses S. Grant’s 199th Birthday Celebration
Saturday, DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., and Downtown Galena locations, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Walking tours with “General Grant”, pie and gift basket auction featuring “Abraham Lincoln” as the auctioneer, free admission all weekend to the Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum, 211 S. Bench St., and other activities. For more information, visit galenahistory.org.
Run the Runway 5K Against Human Trafficking
Saturday, Dubuque Regional Airport, 11051 Airport Road
9 a.m. Cost: $20 to register the day of the event. University of Dubuque’s Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation and Dubuque Regional Airport will host the third annual 5K, with proceeds to support efforts to combat human trafficking. Check-in and registration start at 8:30 a.m.
Fair Flea & Antique Frenzy
Saturday and Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $1. Shop the first flea market of the year with over 100 vendor tables. For more information, visit dbqfair.com.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival
Sunday, multiple Dubuque locations
Films screening throughout the day. Cost: $10 per ticket, $5 for students and children. The annual independent film festival begins Sunday, April 18, and runs through April 25. Films will be screened at various locations around Dubuque, with the box office located at Hotel Julien Dubuque. More information is available at julienfilmfest.com.