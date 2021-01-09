Dubuque City Council members’ state legislative priorities for 2021 include support for marijuana legalization and an increased local option sales tax.
Council members this week voted, 7-0, to approve legislative priorities compiled by city staff with the help of partner organizations, which will be used to lobby local state legislators.
While city officials typically present these priorities to lawmakers during an annual dinner, officials will discuss them with local legislators individually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Mike Van Milligen said.
City officials establish a list of legislative priorities each year. Many of the items on this year’s list carried over from the previous year — such as support for a sales tax increase — while other items were new, such as marijuana legalization and efforts to enhance equity among residents.
Marijuana legalization
Among the dozens of legislative priorities approved by the council is legislation that would legalize marijuana or at least decriminalize marijuana use.
“We see it as an equity issue,” Van Milligen said. “It more unequally affects low-income and minority communities across the state.”
A national study released in April found that a Black person in Dubuque County is 13 times more likely to be arrested on a charge of marijuana possession than a White person. That was the second-worst county rate in the state, though only 16 counties met the qualification threshold of the study, which looked at arrests from 2010 to 2018.
Statewide, Black people in Iowa were seven times more likely to be arrested on such a charge, despite the fact that Black and White residents use marijuana at about the same rate, according to American Civil Liberties Union. That ratio is the fifth-worst in the country.
Despite the unanimous vote to approve the priority list, council members had mixed reactions to the marijuana priority.
Brad Cavanagh expressed his support for marijuana legalization, saying that he believes it is inevitable.
“It really is a matter of time,” he said. “At this point, the general sentiment has moved far enough that we are looking at marijuana differently, and it is backed up by science and the evidence we have seen in other states.”
Danny Sprank said he wouldn’t go as far as supporting the full legalization of marijuana, but he thinks it should be decriminalized.
“There has to be a happy medium,” Sprank said. “I don’t want situations where kids make dumb decisions and ruin their lives forever. That shouldn’t happen.”
After the meeting, Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said that she thinks full marijuana legalization is unlikely to pass in the Legislature, but she believes there could be enough bipartisan support to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of marijuana.
“I think we could pass something that would decriminalize a very small amount, and that would benefit a lot of people,” she said.
Sales tax
Another city priority supports allowing municipalities to increase their local option sales tax from 1% to 1.5%. Van Milligen said this increase would generate about $4 million in additional revenue annually for the city and would assist with property tax relief, street projects and maintenance of city facilities.
“We think those are things that are important to our community,” Van Milligen said. “We think it’s a good funding source to accommodate those things.”
Sprank said he does not support raising the local option sales tax until after the pandemic has ended and the economy has recovered.
Jochum said following the meeting that it is unlikely any kind of tax increase would be approved by state lawmakers this year.
“We’re going to go into session trying to figure out how to assist families and small businesses,” she said. “There really isn’t a place right now to try to raise taxes.”
Equity initiatives
The priorities also include items designed to improve equity among residents, such as eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing and allowing judges to “apply sentencing guidelines in a way that takes facts into consideration so that sentences fit the crime,” council documents state.
Other equity-focused priorities include:
- Eliminating the $300 minimum court debt level required before individuals are eligible for a payment plan or community service and creating “a viable and realistic value of an hour of community service” according to council documents.
- Opposing laws that would prevent local governments from passing source-of-income or other ordinances aimed at meeting needs for affordable housing. Officials seek support for cities to address disparities in affordable housing, which can end up affecting communities of color and older adults.
Council Member Laura Roussell said improving equity in the community was a specific goal established by the council, so she is glad that the city will pursue legislative priorities that advance that cause.
“These are not just nebulous concepts,” Roussell said. “They push forward our goals to pursue equity for all Dubuque residents.”
Other priorities
Other legislative priorities approved by council members include:
- Supporting the return of passenger rail service from Chicago to Dubuque. City officials, Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study and local advocates have secured funds for a feasibility study of such a route from Rockford, Ill., to Dubuque, while the Illinois Department of Transportation has been studying the creation of a route from Chicago to Rockford.
- Increased state funding for Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, including operation, maintenance and staffing. City officials say that without increased or stable funding, the ability to use new facilities and land is “seriously threatened” and “past investments are at risk for being wasted.”