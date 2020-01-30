The vast majority of campuses in Dubuque Community Schools were rated as “acceptable” or better in a state report released Wednesday.
However, several schools were identified as needing extra support because of underperforming student subgroups.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the overall growth among schools shows that the district’s efforts to improve campuses are paying off. However, there are areas which the district must continue to focus on improving.
“Overall, we’re very pleased with the movement in the right direction of the schools,” he said. “We’re thrilled for some of our schools that have taken the biggest steps, but we remain committed to continuous improvement for all of our kids in all of our buildings.”
The Iowa Department of Education on Wednesday released the results in the Iowa School Performance Profiles, which detail how public schools fare under state and federal accountability measures. Schools statewide were assigned ratings of “exceptional,” “high performing,” “commendable,” “acceptable,” “needs improvement” or “priority,” and some received designations based on whether students were considered to be underperforming.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, all schools achieved a rating of “commendable” or better, with two campuses earning the highest-possible designation.
Cascade and Farley elementary schools were among just 25 schools in the state to receive an “exceptional” rating, said Kelly Simon, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
“We’re very much at the point of celebrating the work of our people and of our students,” she said.
Dubuque schoolsIn Dubuque Community Schools, 16 out of 18 campuses were rated as “acceptable” or better by the state.
The two campuses that fell below that threshold were Prescott and Lincoln elementary schools, which both received a “needs improvement” rating.
The highest-rated schools were Audubon, Bryant, Hoover, Irving and Table Mound elementary schools and Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, which all were designated as “high performing.”
Rheingans noted that several schools improved their ratings since the state released the 2018-2019 school year.
“If we’re looking at those labels, that shows significant improvement in the overall rankings by the state,” he said.
The state report also identifies schools requiring extra support based on student performance under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
Schools are identified for “targeted support and improvement” if at least one student subgroup falls in the lowest 5% of schools statewide, while schools needing “comprehensive support and improvement” have overall scores in the bottom 5% of schools receiving Title I funding.
Schools identified as needing additional support maintain their designations for three years.
Under that system, Lincoln and Fulton will maintain their “comprehensive support” designation for two more years, though their overall scores improved over last year and they are no longer in the bottom 5% of Title I schools, which have a high number of students from low-income backgrounds.
Eight schools identified for targeted support are entering their second year of the cycle.
Four of those schools — Irving and Table Mound elementary schools and Thomas Jefferson and Eleanor Roosevelt middle schools — no longer have any underperforming subgroups.
Eisenhower, Kennedy and Prescott elementary schools and George Washington Middle School still have at least one underperforming subgroup.
The state also identified both Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools as newly in need of targeted support.
Rheingans said officials are looking at how those schools’ scores might have been impacted by factors such as a new state test but that they also will look at how they can improve.
All of the district’s schools, regardless of how they fared, will go through a planning process to look at data in the report and how staff can better student achievement.
“We want all schools to continue on the path to improvement,” Rheingans said.
Western DubuqueIn the Western Dubuque district, officials and staff are celebrating the fact that all eight schools were rated as “commendable” or better. None of the district’s campuses were identified as needing extra support.
“Obviously, we are extremely proud that all of our schools are in the top three ratings,” Simon said.
She and Superintendent Rick Colpitts traced the district’s high scores to a commitment to focus on a few initiatives that they can do well, such as building up teachers to improve their reading and math instruction and implementing a positive psychology initiative.
“You can work hard every day on a list of a million things and not see these results because you’re not coming together to work on these things together,” Simon said.
Going forward, officials will focus on ensuring students are ready for the second round of Iowa’s new state test and on improving school culture, which is reflected in the state’s conditions-for-learning survey.
“It’s lots of rolling our sleeves up, setting up student conversations to dig into that survey data, continuing to focus on those academic areas and areas of need,” Simon said.