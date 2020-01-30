Iowa Department of Education officials on Wednesday released new ratings for campuses under their school performance profiles.

Other districts

Here is how other local school districts fared:

• Andrew: Elementary school – commendable; middle school – acceptable

• Bellevue: Elementary school – acceptable; middle/high school – needs improvement

• Central: Elementary and middle/high schools – both acceptable

• Clayton Ridge: Elementary school – high performing; middle school and Iowa Virtual Academy – acceptable; high school – commendable

• Easton Valley: Elementary school – acceptable; high school – needs improvement

• Edgewood-Colesburg: Elementary school -- acceptable; high school – commendable

• Maquoketa: Briggs and Cardinal elementary schools – both priority; middle school – needs improvement; high school – commendable

• Maquoketa Valley: Delhi, Earlville and Johnston elementary schools – all commendable; middle and high school – both high performing

• Monticello: Carpenter and Shannon elementary schools, middle school and high school – all commendable

• Western Dubuque: Cascade and Farley elementary schools – both exceptional; Dyersville Elementary and Drexler Middle/Intermediate schools – both commendable; Epworth and Peosta Elementary schools, Cascade Junior/Senior High School and Western Dubuque High School – all high performing

• West Delaware – Lambert elementary – needs improvement; middle and high schools – commendable

• MFL MarMac – MFL MarMac elementary school, McGregor Intermediate School and MFL MarMac Middle School – all acceptable; high school -- commendable