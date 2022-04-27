Sara Klar described it as the worst April Fool’s Day joke.
“The first of April was when they said Christopher had a large mass on his kidney,” said Sara Klar, of Dubuque.
The cancer diagnosis that then 7-year-old Christopher Klar received in April 2021 began a treatment journey facilitated by an organization launched by a Dubuque native 12 years ago.
“Without Compass to Care, I don’t think we would have known how to get back and forth (to Iowa City) every day,” Sara Klar said.
Klar shared her family’s story Tuesday morning during the annual breakfast fundraising event for Compass to Care: The Mike and Sandy Ernsdorff Childhood Cancer Foundation. More than 150 people gathered at Grand River Center in Dubuque for the event, held in-person after COVID-19 forced organizers to move to a virtual meeting the past two years.
Founded by Michelle Ernsdorff-May in 2010, Compass to Care provides financial support to cover travel expenses for children requiring out-of-town cancer treatments. The foundation pays for gasoline, lodging, airfare and parking, among other related expenses.
“Back in 2010, I had no idea where we would be (now),” Ernsdorff-May said.
The foundation currently supports treatment-related travel for about 200 children. Ernsdorff-May noted that families served by the organization have been feeling the pinch of inflation and rising travel costs.
“During COVID, we saw the number of children being referred to us pause because kids weren’t going to the hospital and they weren’t going to the doctors and being diagnosed,” Ernsdorff-May said. “I kept telling everybody that there was going to be a quick rebound when we would come out of COVID, and that has in fact happened. We have an incredible uptick in the number of families being referred to us.”
Ernsdorff-May said her organization has increased its fundraising efforts while needs have grown.
“Can we bring in all of these new families that are being referred to us? No,” she said. “But we are doing everything we can to say yes to as many children as possible.”
Sara Klar said doctors thought Christopher’s frequent stomach aches were a result of constipation until a scan revealed the tumor.
“(Doctors) removed his whole left kidney plus the tumor,” she said. “The tumor took over the kidney. It kind of looked like Pac-Man. It was eating the kidney. After that, (doctors) realized it was stage 3 cancer.”
That determination resulted in rounds of radiation and chemotherapy treatments in Iowa City for the boy.
“He came every day (to Iowa City) for radiation,” she said. “The last day of radiation was April 20, 2021, and then it was chemo once a week for a while. We knew all of the nurses and the doctors.”
Christopher is now 8, and Sara Klar said her son is doing well.
“But there’s always that chance it could come back,” she said.