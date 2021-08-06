Sorry, an error occurred.
Police say a Dubuque man is accused of a sex crime against a girl under the age of 14.
Dante A. Brandenburg, 20, of 2027 Washington St., was arrested at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape.
Police were notified on Feb. 19 that Facebook had flagged messages between Brandenburg and the girl in which the pair refer to an incident of sexual assault.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The girl later told a physician during an interview at the Child Protection Center that the assault occurred in January.
