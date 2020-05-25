Since her mama’s life was struck short by a drunken driver, Sandy Judice has always been searching for her.
Sandy was just 11 when her mother died, and she has spent the ensuing years patching the decades-long gaps of memories with the nuggets of history she unearthed.
“I didn’t really know who she was,” Sandy said.
Now 73 and retired after working for many years as an executive secretary and flight attendant, Sandy lives in Spring, Texas.
Following her father’s death in the late 1980s, she discovered while sorting through boxes in the family attic a cache of letters written by American World War II service members. They were addressed to her mother, Lillie Martin.
“Jackpot. Absolute jackpot,” Sandy thought. “These were things my mama touched.”
The text was not written by her mother’s hand, but by listening in on half the conversation, Sandy could reconstruct the funny, smart woman she so missed.
Perhaps, she considered, the descendants of these men possessed her mother’s letters.
“Anything that was hers, I wanted them.”
‘HELLO LILLIE’
Lillie grew up poor in the agricultural outskirts of Lexington, Texas. To make money, she stalked wild turkeys in hopes of locating their nests, whereupon she hatched the chicks and sold them.
During the war, she viewed it as her patriotic duty to support the troops, so she wrote reams of letters to soldiers, both at home and overseas.
“She loved them soldier boys,” Sandy said. “Anyone who wrote to her, she would write back.”
Sandy counted at least 40 men, but Lillie had a few favorites. One was from Dubuque — Technical Sgt. Donald Platt, with the U.S. Army.
Born in April 1915, in Rickardsville, Iowa, Donald was raised in a two-story home along Central Avenue in Dubuque. He worked construction before joining the military in 1942.
In November, while stationed at Camp Barkeley, a U.S. training installation in Texas, Donald’s friend, Johnny, was showing off photographs of his “gal friends,” with whom he corresponded.
Donald spotted a photograph of a pixie-faced gal with flowing brown hair and a knowing stare. He had to get her address so he could write.
“Hello Lillie. This is probably going to surprise you, but I happen to be a pretty good friend of Johnny Filla,” Donald said. “I think you are awful cute.”
He asked her for a picture and provided one of himself.
“You will probably just ignore this,” Donald speculated, later adding, “I would like very much to meet you.”
Lillie and Donald began a nearly two-year correspondence, burning through sheets of paper in curly longhand, regaling one another with the goings-on of wartime America.
Beer — and the lack of it — was a frequent subject. So, too, were their love lives, for both pen pals were unmarried.
Donald, both flirty and bashful, speculated about Lillie’s prospects.
“Now, wait a minute Lillie, don’t give me that line,” Donald said. “Having no boyfriends to talk about. I’ll bet you have more than anyone there. That’s right, now isn’t it? You know it’s a sin to tell a lie.”
He conveyed mock indignation when Lillie suggested that he lusted after enlistees of the Women’s Army Corps.
BROTHER-IN-ARMS
Donald served with the 359th Infantry Regiment, 90th Infantry Division, which crossed “the pond” and landed in England in April 1944.
On D-Day, June 6, part of his division landed on Utah Beach, followed days later by the remainder of the unit. Donald wrote Lillie from the front lines.
“Lord, was I a sick little boy coming across here to France. However, I soon forgot all about that as it was pretty hot on shore,” he said. “No Lillie, there is no beer. No beautiful women. In other words, just nothing on the battlefield.”
She replied a month later.
“How is my ‘foxhole man’ tonight?” Lillie asked.
She reminded Donald that she could recall the name of his hometown and his age when they first started to correspond. She even knew his weight.
“I’ve just decided to call you my adopted brother. You will be, won’t you?” Lillie asked. “Shoot a German for me and I’ll buy you a few extra bonds to send you more ammunition. Is that a deal?”
Lillie’s letter was returned, unopened.
On the envelope was scrawled “Deceased.”
BURIAL
The military records that might shed light on the circumstances of Donald’s death were destroyed or lost, so survivors only can speculate about what became of him after the American invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe.
After landing in Normandy, his division traveled southwest through the French countryside. Soldiers moved to clear the Foret de Mont-Castre, suffering thousands of casualties — some were wounded, some captured and some killed. Donald died July 6, 1944, at the age of 29.
He was buried in a temporary American cemetery near Blosville. Four years later, his body was disinterred and returned to Dubuque.
A funeral was held at Holy Ghost Church, where Donald received last rites. He was laid to rest next to his grandmother at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sandy believes the loss devastated Lillie. Word spread around her small town to the point that a local newspaper caught wind and published a story.
Lillie moved to Houston the following year, where she married a Navy sailor and Sandy’s father, Lawrence Havens.
In 1958, while the family was returning home to Houston from a family reunion, a drunken driver broadsided Lawrence’s car on the passenger side. Everyone was injured, Lillie, 35, fatally.
“I loved my mama,” Sandy said. “I wanted to be everywhere she was all the time. I would tell them at school that I was sick so she would have to come and get me.”
CONNECTING
Years later, across the country, another woman began to mine her family tree for stories.
Karyn Woolley, of Bangor, Maine, had always known her great-uncle Donald died in the war, but little else.
She began to assemble a Platt family tree and posted it to a genealogy website.
In 2016, Karyn opened a message on her computer, which had been sent two years prior but went unnoticed. It was from Sandy.
Was Karyn related to Donald Platt? Had she heard of a Texas gal named Lillie?
Sandy sent the letters to their real home.
“Nobody in the family knew they were writing letters to each other,” Karyn said. “It was like getting to know somebody that was a family member that we never had.”
HOPE
Sandy has returned letters to the families of four men with whom Lillie corresponded, but none possess any from her mother.
As far as Donald’s, Sandy made copies, which she has read more than once.
“I loved Donald,” she said. “He would add positive things to your life if you knew him. I know he did to mine and to Mama’s.”
His writing also brought immeasurable joy to Karyn’s family, including her mother, who died Thursday. Now, the letters are the family’s last physical connection to the man.
“Things happen that you can’t explain,” Karyn said. “I think we have some assistance from people that are on the other side.”
Donald and Lillie never did meet. Neither have Karyn and Sandy. But the letters that bind them have kindled their faith.
“Everybody is connected in some way,” Karyn said. “I guess it’s also a reminder. There is always hope.”
In the week before his death, Donald drafted his final letter to Lillie from the French battlefield. It wasn’t much, and he apologized for the shabby paper on which his tidy cursive was scribbled.
“I will write whenever I can, but I am sure you realize that may not be too often,” he said. “For after all, there is the matter of a German army to contend with. So now, Blue Eyes, for now I will sign off. Be sure and write real soon. And how about that snapshot?”