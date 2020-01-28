The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Marcus A. Walker, 21, of 4616 Cardinal Drive, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, second-degree attempted burglary and child endangerment. Court documents state that Walker assaulted Brittany T. Haymer, 20, of 3230 Getty Terrace,
- No. 102, at about 9 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the presence of their 2-year-old daughter.
- Ashley M. Ostrander, 28, of 603 E. 22nd St., No. 2, was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday at Lost Canyon Mobile Home Park in rural Dubuque on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that Ostrander assaulted a 16-year-old, whose name was not released, at a residence in the mobile home park.
- Chad D. Johnson, 33, of Farley, Iowa, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
- Justin J. Tigges, 37, of Durango, Iowa, was arrested at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at 2577 Hanover Drive on charges of domestic assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state that Tigges assaulted Heather L. Herrig, 30, of 2577 Hanover Drive.
Rebecca A. Fossum, 22, of 2121 Heeb St., was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Friday at Walgreens, 55 John F. Kennedy Road, on four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated.