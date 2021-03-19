A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to jail time and probation for leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed and suffered serious injuries.
Michael J. Harkey, 25, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of felony eluding, third-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana. Two other driving-related charges and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.
Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies were responding to Farley, Iowa, at about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 7 after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.
A deputy spotted Harkey driving a vehicle without a license plate that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle east on Old Highway Road near Dutch Lane. A chase ensued in which Harkey topped 85 mph in a 45-mph zone and crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic repeatedly. His vehicle then went into a ditch once, only to return to the roadway.
The vehicle again left the roadway in the area of Gun Club Road and Mary Lane, entering the ditch and rolling multiple times.
Harkey was ejected and found in a field about 100 feet from the vehicle. He suffered multiple fractured vertebrae and a lacerated liver.
Deputies reported finding meth on him.