The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Key’shauwn N. Lewis, 22, no permanent address, was arrested at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Rockdale Road on charges of assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Court documents state that he yelled at and pounded on the window of a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend Sierra N. Hurst, 18, of 3716 Pennsylvania Ave.,
Apt. 80, outside of her residence at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday.