The East Dubuque Police Department has been brought back up to full strength with the hiring of two police officers.
City Council members recently voted to hire Jake Peacock and Jeremiah Mast.
Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said council members were acting on the recommendation of Police Chief Luke Kovacic.
“We’re happy with the recommendations,” VanOstrand said. “It’s been a long time since our police department has been fully staffed.”
The officers’ starting hourly wage is $19.21.
The department now has six officers, including Kovacic.