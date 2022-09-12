Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An employee is accused of stealing more than $1,700 from Walmart in Dubuque.
Sheila P. Alfred, 50, of 2365 University Ave., was arrested at 12:56 a.m. today in the 3200 block of Hillcrest Road on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on Aug. 21 in connection with an employee theft.
Employees reported that there had been investigation involving Alfred and that she stole a total of $1,760 out of cash registers on 16 occasions from April to August, documents state.
Walmart staff interviewed Alfred about the theft on Aug. 18, documents state. Alfred wrote a statement that admitted to the theft but not the full $1,760 amount.
A warrant for her arrest was issued Friday.
