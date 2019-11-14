FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Southwest Wisconsin Technical College campus was evacuated Wednesday following the break of a gas main north of the main campus at 1800 Bronson Boulevard in Fennimore, according to a college alert.
All evening classes at the main campus were canceled.
Katie Glass, executive director of marketing, said the break occurred at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near the campus’ west parking lot, where utility crews were installing fiber optic cable.
The Fennimore Fire Department advised the college to evacuate buildings in succession. Up to 1,500 people might have been evacuated, but Glass said she is not sure how many faculty, staff and students were on campus Wednesday.
The fire department determined the campus was in no imminent danger by 11:30 a.m., Glass said.
Only the Public Safety Complex and Ag/Auto Center building remained open. Children in the child care center building were relocated to the public safety building.
The campus will reopen at 7:30 a.m. today.
Fire department staff could not be reached for comment.