Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced that eight local residents had been appointed to Iowa’s boards and commissions.

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:

  • Board of Nursing, Gordon Goettsch, Delaware County
  • Board of Podiatry, Theresa Hughes, Dubuque County
  • Commission on Community Action Agencies, John Murphy, Dubuque County
  • Great Places Advisory Board, Jacque Rahe, Delaware County, Duane Hagerty, Dubuque County
  • Iowa Public Information Board, Monica McHugh, Dubuque County.

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:

  • Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board, Heather Fransen and Marla Loecke, both Dubuque County.

