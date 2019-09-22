Police said a woman was possibly injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
But Sara J. Schmitz, 43, of Dubuque, was not transported for medical treatment, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday at the intersection of John F. Kennedy and Hillcrest roads. The traffic signals at the intersection are broken, so stop signs have been erected to make it a four-way stop.
Police said Brock M. Moroney, 16, of Dubuque, was stopped on Hillcrest until it was his turn, then he started to turn left onto JFK. His vehicle was hit by a northbound vehicle driven by Schmitz, who was in the turning lane on JFK and had started into the intersection.
Schmitz was cited with improper use of lanes.