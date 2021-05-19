Police said a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist Tuesday morning in Dubuque.
Bicyclist Roger P. Vogt, 62, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of head and neck injuries, according to Dubuque police.
The collision occurred at about 7:25 a.m Tuesday at the intersection of Rosemont Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said Vogt was crossing Rosemont in the marked crosswalk when a vehicle driven by Daniel G. Willis, 67, of Dubuque, that was stopped on Rosemont pulled away from the stop sign to turn onto Pennsylvania, striking Vogt. The report indicates Vogt was wearing a helmet.
Willis was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.