Seniors

Alverno Apartments and Ecumenical Tower and Mobile Meals (both 543-7065)

Monday: Country-fried steak with gravy, Capri vegetables and sliced pears.

Tuesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed red potatoes and fruit salad.

Wednesday: Breaded pollock, coleslaw and mixed fruit crisp.

Thursday: Soft-shell tacos with accompaniments, Mexican rice and fresh fruit.

Friday: Italian pork loin, cheesy pasta shells and applesauce.

Lifetime Center (556-3305)

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and cantaloupe.

Tuesday: Honey-glazed ham, corn and fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Chicken, Riviera vegetables and peaches.

Thursday: Beef tips over mashed potatoes, green bean salad and strawberries.

Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, mixed vegetables and grapes.

Windsor Park (582-5100)

Monday: Barbecue pork sandwich, dessert and drink.

Tuesday: Pizza, dessert and drink.

Wednesday: Pork steak, dessert and drink.

Thursday: Goulash, dessert and drink.

Friday: Baked tilapia, dessert and drink.

Golden Meals (815-232-8896)

Monday: Bratwurst on a bun with condiments, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Tuesday: Lemon-pepper chicken, cheesy potatoes and fresh fruit.

Wednesday: Pepper steak, corn and fresh fruit.

Thursday: Baked chicken, parslied potatoes and fresh fruit.

Friday: Ham salad sandwich, coleslaw and applesauce.

