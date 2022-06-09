THOMSON, Ill. -- Federal lawmakers announced today that an investigation is being launched into "deeply disturbing allegations" about the federal prison in Thomson.
Illinois Democratic U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos announced the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General. The lawmakers sent a letter requesting the investigation last week due to "a disturbing new report published by NPR and the Marshall Project that details the deaths of seven incarcerated men and allegations of serious abuses by staff at the United States Penitentiary Thomson." That story ran in Sunday's Telegraph Herald and on TelegraphHerald.com.
“Inspector General Horowitz has heeded our calls and agreed to investigate these deeply disturbing allegations at USP Thomson," Durbin said in a press release. "I was shaken when I read reports of what is allegedly taking place behind closed doors at Thomson. The IG must get to the bottom of these allegations immediately."
Officials claimed that opening Thomson would make federal prisons safer by relieving dangerous overcrowding. But the investigation by The Marshall Project and NPR found that the newest U.S. penitentiary quickly become one of the deadliest, with five suspected homicides and two alleged suicides since 2019.
