PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — In anticipation of spring flooding, the City of Prairie du Chien and Crawford County Emergency Management are providing free sandbags to area residents.
The bags will be available starting this afternoon at the streets department building, 625 E. Washington St.
The Mississippi River is currently at minor flood stage and expected to rise to 18 feet by Sunday, April 5, causing localized flooding and street closures.
North Main Street from Cedar to Pine streets will be closed by Monday, April 6, as will the westbound portion of the intersection of Washington and North Main streets, according to Street Superintendent Dan Titlbach.
Inmates from the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution helped fill the sandbags.
For more information or to request assistance in obtaining sandbags, call Crawford County Emergency Management at 608-326-0266.