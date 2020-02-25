EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Authorities said an intoxicated man crashed into a police vehicle early Sunday in East Dubuque, injuring an officer.
Officer Cody Lange is expected to return to duty later this week, according to City Manager Loras Herrig.
Christopher E. Swift, 32, of 2308 Beacon Hill Drive in Dubuque, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, using an electronic communications device while driving and improper lane usage. His next court hearing is set for March 19.
On Sunday, East Dubuque police referred questions about the crash to Illinois State Police. That agency released comprehensive details about the crash Tuesday after not responding to a request for information Sunday and providing an incomplete response Monday.
The crash occurred at about 2:25 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Sinsinawa and Montgomery avenues. The state police reported that Lange was stopped and waiting to make a left turn when Swift's vehicle crossed the center line and hit the police vehicle head-on.
Police said Swift was not injured.