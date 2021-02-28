Express Employment Professionals announced that Lori Klein has been promoted to managing director of specialized recruiting group.
•
IIW, P.C., announced:
Lynn Neal was promoted to design technician IV.
Patrick Sullivan was promoted to structural engineering designer III.
Andrew Koetz was promoted to structural engineering designer III.
Andy Goedken was promoted to professional engineer II.
John Tranmer was promoted to professional land surveyor II.
Craig Geiser was promoted to professional land surveyor III.
•
Lacoma Golf announced that Alex Lange, currently assistant manager, has been promoted to manager of golf operations and marketing.
•
Fidelity Bank & Trust announced:
Alan Besler was promoted to central regional president.
Todd Steffen was promoted to market president of the Dyersville and Luxemburg, Iowa, branches.
Brian Daly was promoted to market president of the Epworth, Iowa branch.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced:
Lisa Weinberger was hired as organizational development and engagement director.
Nikki Breitbach-Schmitt was promoted to regional administrative services coordinator.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Ken Bowers was appointed senior insurance agent at the Ninth Street SE location in Dyersville.
Lisa Bowers was appointed chief people officer at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Chansey Dix joined Dupaco as contact center representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Tom Harbaugh was appointed relationship development supervisor at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Hailey Johnson joined Dupaco as software developer I at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Kelsey Klitzman was appointed member service representative at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Tyler Loucks was appointed lead support specialist at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Alex Pluemer was appointed member service representative II at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Nick Ramos was appointed business services representative at the Hillcrest Road location in Dubuque.
Laurie Sullivan was appointed mortgage lending representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location in Dubuque.
Mandy Zelle was appointed member service representative II at the Operations Center in Dubuque.
Board election results:
Jeff Gonner, Ron Mussehl and Randy Skemp were re-elected to serve three-year terms on the credit union’s volunteer Board of Directors.
Officer appointments: Chairman of the board: Andy Schroeder; Vice Chairman: Ron Meyers; Secretary: Steve Chapman; Treasurer: Renee Poppe; and President/CEO: Joe Hearn.
Appointment to committee chair positions: Salary Savings Plan Oversight committee: Steve Chapman; Personnel committee: Denise Dolan; Investment/Asset Liability Management committee: Jeff Gonner; Business Lending committee: Ron Mussehl; Marketing committee: Renee Poppe; CUSO Board of Managers: Ron Meyers; Audit committee: Randy Skemp; Nomination and Credit/Delinquent Loan committee: Bob Wethal. •
Eide Bailly, LLP, announced that Jenna Lovell completed her CPA exam.
•
Northwest Illinois Economic Development announced that Tiffany Brandt, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, and Diane Gallagher, of Jo Daviess County Board, have joined as new members to the board.
•
Ludovissy and Associates has been named one of Society’s Best for 2020 by Society Insurance. This award recognizes exceptional performance in Society’s top 30 agencies.