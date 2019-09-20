SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets.
Hobbit Day Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Community Rooms 203/204. Celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins with crafts, snacks and activities related to “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” Pre-registration required. All ages welcome.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., Meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street, next to Federal Express, in back of Hy-Vee on Locust Street.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Hot Mess, 5:30 p.m., Maquoketa (Iowa) downtown green space, 137 S. Main St.
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., Palace, 149 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Mixed Emotions, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar and Grill.
Elizabeth Mary, 6 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Jake’O, Tom Buller and Just Plain Trouble featuring Grace McKenna Rische, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
HTMF, 8:30 p.m., Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension.
Saturday
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Rebecca Casad & Alan Morrison, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Tony Walker 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Gettin’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three “creation stations.” For those in kindergarten and older.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours with General Grant. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Dubuque Oktoberfest and Bier Tasting, 11 a.m., A.Y. McDonald Park, Volunteer Drive. Music, food and drinks, entertainment, games, wiener dog races, stein holding contest and more.
Reunion — Hempstead Class of 1979, 5 p.m., Millwork Marketplace Junior Ballroom & Courtyard, 333 East 10th St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, Growing in Hope, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, , MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Annual Pork Chop Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Brunskill Road. Serving until 8 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and $4 for ages 6-12. Iowa chop, potatoes, corn, applesauce, coleslaw, roll, dessert, lemonade and coffee. Hot dogs for kids. Carry outs available.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Friday-Saturday
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations.
LIFESTYLE
Saturday
Census and You, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Chat with census recruiter Linda Stoval. Find out why the 2020 census is so important and learn about the different jobs available.