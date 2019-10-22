The University of Wisconsin-Platteville honored distinguished and outstanding alumni at an awards and recognition ceremony Friday as part of the university’s annual homecoming celebration.
Distinguished alumni awards are bestowed upon people who have demonstrated contributions to the university, their profession and their community, according to a press release. Outstanding alumni awards are given to people who graduated UW-P within the last 15 years.
Larry Tranel, Michael Retallik, Nancy Quirk, Orlyn Edge and Kenneth Washburn received the Distinguished Alumni Award this year, while Korrin Schriver and Chelsea Bongert received the Outstanding Alumni Award.
Colleges within the university also presented awards.
Three alumni received the Friend of the College Award — Gerald Gunderson, Ronald Meissen and Kristin Schier.
Chris Polzer and David Smutzler received the Professional Achievement Award, while Barry Ellis received the Hall of Fame Award.
Those who received the Outstanding Alumni Award were Jason Recob, Julie Tashner, Karyn Bischoff, Keith Wilson, Lavern Nall, Patrick Golden and Lee Eggers.