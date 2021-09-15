The city of Dubuque has begun developing a plan that could lead to improvements in the community’s transportation systems.
On Tuesday, the city, in conjunction with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, held an online public input session to gather information on potential improvements to transportation options and infrastructure in the city.
The meeting was held as part of the city’s participation in the EPA’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program, created by the EPA to assist municipalities in reaching development goals and improving quality of life.
Caroline Dwyer, a consultant with Renaissance Planning, which was hired by the EPA for the Dubuque project, said Tuesday’s public input session is the first of three meetings to be held this week. These sessions will help identify improvements that should be made to the city’s transportation system.
“The goal is to ultimately arrive at a community action plan that really is rooted in the needs of the folks living in the community,” Dwyer said.
Steve Sampson Brown, project manager for Dubuque, said the EPA is primarily providing free technical assistance in the city’s efforts to gather more information on ongoing transportation issues, including limitations to busing routes and current parking needs. Brown said the work conducted with the EPA will help the city develop future strategies for improving overall transportation options in the city.
“Our hope is to have this lay the groundwork for our next generation of mobility,” Brown said. “We’ve got bus routes, bike trails, but through our Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan, we understand there are still gaps in transportation.”
Brown said about 60 people attended the online session on Tuesday. They were asked a variety of questions, including what they believed were the most prominent transportation challenges facing the city. The majority of attendees chose transit services and biking conditions as their top options.
Attendees were also asked to list what strategies the city should prioritize to address these issues. The majority chose the development of on-demand shuttles or vanpools, integrated land use policies and greater incentives for affordable housing creation near prominent areas of employment, such as the downtown.
Brown said the remaining sessions, scheduled for Thursday, will see a specially assigned sub-committee develop a transportation strategic plan, which will be used by city officials for the development of future budgets.
Future improvements could take the form of specific projects or could involve more systemic changes in the city’s public transportation policies.