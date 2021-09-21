August sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Latron D. T. Kimbrough, 21; burglary-third degree-motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation; July 19, 2018 and July 23, 2019; two-year jail sentence, 90-day jail sentence and other/misc. sentence.
- Damien Love, 46; sexual abuse-third degree; Sept. 1 and 2, 2020; 10-year jail sentence, $1,370 suspended fine, DNA requirement, sex offender registry, additional sentence-sex offender and civil penalty.
- Damien Love, 46; assault; Nov. 3, 2019; 365 jail days, $430 fine and DNA requirement.
- Damien Love, 46; domestic abuse assault; Feb. 19, 2020; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Preston T. Mai, 26; domestic abuse assault; Sept. 27; 182 jail days with 180 days suspended, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Crystal N. Marshall, 31; possession of a controlled substance; March 26, 2020; 30 suspended jail days and $315 fine.
- Madelyn M. Miller, 47; assault; July 26; $105 fine.
- Mario P. Owens, 46; possession of a controlled substance; May 22; 30 suspended jail days.
- James C. Peacock Jr., 37; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 29; 365 jail days with 363 days suspended and $430 fine.
- Bernard A. Person, 18; theft-first degree and violation of probation; Oct. 21 and June 22; 10-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $1,000 suspended fine, residential facility and other/misc. sentence.
- Kim D. Phillips, 26; domestic abuse assault-second offense and violation of no contact/protective order (two counts); Sept. 18, 2020; Oct. 30 and Jan. 9; two-year suspended jail sentence, 32 jail days, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Dylan M. Rozic, 25; possession of a controlled substance; May 16; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- William A. Schwader, 80; assault; May 21; 30-day suspended jail sentence and $105 fine.
- Steven L. Shay, 46; harassment-third degree; June 3; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 23; assault and violation of probation; Feb. 2, 2020 and April 9; 15-day jail sentence and other/misc. sentence.
- Jazmyne N. Shird, 23; assault and violation of probation; Sept. 11, 2020 and April 9; 15-day jail sentence and other/misc. sentence.
- Josiah M. Smith, 19; possession of a controlled substance; May 6; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Tristen M. Smith, 18; burglary-third degree-motor vehicle; May 12; two-year suspended jail sentence, two years or probation and $855 suspended fine.
- Tristen M. Smith, 18; burglary-second degree; June 14; 10-year suspended jail sentence, five years or probation, $1,370 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Tristen M. Smith, 18; possession of a controlled substance; May 29; 360 jail days with 330 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Tristen M. Smith, 18; possession of a controlled substance; June 16; 360 jail days with 330 days suspended, two years or probation and $430 fine.
- Gregory J. Sovinski, 30; assault; May 17; 182 jail days with 180 days suspended and $430 fine.
- Charles W. Wessling, 46; criminal mischief-third degree; Dec. 12; 360 suspended jail days, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Michael K. Zambon, 29; harassment-third degree; one-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- John J. Oglesby, 28; eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participate in a felony and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 21; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Marcos A. Gallegos Torres, 20; possession of a controlled substance; April 23; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Kraig J. Kotz, 37; possession of a controlled substance; May 23; two-year deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Amber L. Hollesen, 31; escape from custody-felon and violation of probation; March 31 and July 21; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine and other/misc. sentence.
- Amber L. Hollesen, 31; escape from custody-felon; July 20; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.