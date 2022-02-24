A Dubuque man convicted twice of stabbing a woman is again appealing his conviction.
Fontae C. Buelow, 30, of Dubuque, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Buelow’s attorneys recently filed an initial brief appealing the conviction, arguing there was insufficient evidence presented at trial.
“The defense presented ample expert evidence showing the wounds to (Link’s) body could have been self-inflicted, that Buelow was not within arm’s length of Link when she was stabbed, and that her mental health history put her at high risk for suicide,” documents state.
Buelow was first found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial. But in 2020, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
Those records were central to the retrial last year. While prosecutors argued that Buelow killed Link during an argument, Buelow’s attorneys maintained that Link stabbed herself.
In the appeal documents, Buelow’s attorneys point to defense witness testimony given during last year’s trial that suggested Link had been at a high risk of suicide at the time of her death and that the stab wounds could have been self-inflicted.
Link had attempted to commit suicide prior to her death and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, documents state.
Documents also state that Iowa State Medical Examiner Dennis Klein testified that he ruled Link’s death as a homicide but he “acknowledged another medical examiner might categorize the manner of death as either undetermined or suicide.”
“The most significant evidence presented to the jury establishes that Link killed herself,” documents state. “...The fact that the State’s experts may have disagreed with the defense experts does not make the testimony of the defense experts ‘speculative.’”
In documents, Buelow’s attorneys also argue that statements made by Buelow while he was “hysterical, handcuffed, and surrounded by uniformed officers” on the night of Link’s death should not have been included in trial evidence. Those statements were not voluntary and in violation of Buelow’s Miranda rights, documents state.
Buelow was hysterical when officers arrived on scene after Buelow called 911 to report Link stabbed herself. Buelow soon dropped to the ground and was placed in handcuffs.
When Dubuque Officer Nathan Wall told Buelow to relax, documents state that “Buelow told him to go stab his wife in the face and try to relax.” Buelow was then read his Miranda rights after being placed in a squad car, according to documents.
Buelow sought to suppress that statement prior to his trial last year. The motion was denied by the district court, which determined Buelow was in custody but “not subject to interrogation,” documents state.
“And while Buelow’s response to Wall may well have been hyperbole issued in a moment of extreme frustration, it is the only statement he provided to police that even hinted at the possibility Link did not stab herself,” documents state.