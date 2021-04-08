ELKADER, Iowa — The Keystone Bridge rehabilitation project likely will not begin this year, Elkader officials recently announced.
The announcement stated that the project went out for bids in March, and only one bid was received. Since those construction costs came in higher than anticipated, the bid was rejected.
The bridge improvement project will go out for bids again in either July or August. Since bids will be received much later this year than planned, “it is very likely no work will be done this construction season,” the announcement stated.
The bridge is historically significant and heavily used. According to the city, it was built in 1889 from “locally quarried limestone” and “is known as the longest of its type west of the Mississippi River.”