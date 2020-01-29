U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer announced today that a Dubuque student will be her guest for the State of the Union address next week.
Abby King, a 16-year-old Dubuque Senior High School student, will join the Democratic lawmaker from Dubuque for the annual address to be delivered by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Washington, D.C.
A press release states that Finkenauer met King at a roundtable on prescription drug prices that the lawmaker hosted in Dubuque in October. King is reliant on insulin.
“After a discussion about lowering prescription drug prices in Dubuque, Abby’s father came up to me and said he just hopes he will be able to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding, and not her funeral," said Finkenauer said in the release. " ... Abby King and her family, along with thousands of others who are in the same situation, are the reason we are fighting to bring down the cost of prescription drugs and make sure we protect health care coverage for pre-existing conditions.”
Finkenauer touted that she has sponsored or supported 11 bills aimed at lowering prescription drug costs during her first term in Congress.