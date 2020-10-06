A chart-topping vocal group will present a holiday concert in Dubuque.
The Texas Tenors will perform a “Holidays and Hits” concert on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Five Flags Center, the facility announced Monday morning.
Tickets are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and are available through Ticketmaster.com and FiveFlagsCenter.com. Prices start at $29.
The Five Flags Center box office will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first week of sales.
The Texas Tenors have played to sold-out crowds during previous appearances in Dubuque. The group released a holiday-specific album, “O Night Divine,” in 2013. The album included traditional holiday favorites, like “White Christmas,” “Mary Did You Know” and “O Holy Night,” as well as contemporary songs, including “No Room at the Inn” and “Believe.”
The concert will be certified through Five Flags Center’s VenueShield COVID-19 safety program, according to the release. To help ensure physical distancing, only a limited number of tickets will be sold, and social distancing will be encouraged throughout the venue.