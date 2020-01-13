A comedian and prolific actor known for his standout roles in several of the top-grossing comedy films of the last few decades will perform in Dubuque later this year.
Rob Schneider will take the stage at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino. Ticket prices start at $15 and are on sale now at MoonBarRocks.com.
Schneider rose to prominence as a writer and actor on "Saturday Night Live." He later embarked on a successful film career, appearing in "Grown Ups," "Big Daddy," "The Waterboy" and "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo."
Schneider recently starred in the Netflix docu-series "Real Rob."