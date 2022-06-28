City staff will recommend that Dubuque City Council members postpone an upcoming work session to discuss the future of Five Flags Center.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware told Civic Center Commission members Monday that she will request the postponement of the July 11 work session in order to give city staff more time to prepare and research potential options for improvements to Five Flags to present to council members. Ware’s recommendation is expected to be considered by council members at their meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
“That will allow us to go back and look at the pros and the cons and see what does each one address and what do they not address,” Ware said.
Ware added that she also is making the recommendation because Five Flags Center General Manager H.R. Cook will be on vacation on July 11.
She said she had not yet determined how long of a postponement she will request.
Earlier this month, City Council members voted unanimously to not move forward with a March vote asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center, which would have expanded seating from 4,000 to 6,400 and made renovations to Five Flags Theater.
While council members previously expressed support for taking the proposal to voters — which the Civic Center Commission also recommended — they did not go forward with the vote after it was revealed that borrowing that much money would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade of the city’s bond rating.
Council members have scheduled the work session to discuss other, less expensive options that the city could pursue to still make improvements to Five Flags. Previously discussed options range from making the minimal repairs and improvements to keep the center operational to a smaller expansion of the arena.
Cook said council members could consider other options as well. He detailed a potential redesign of Five Flags that would realign the interior space and create outdoor concert space and seating on Fifth Street and the adjacent property for outdoor events in the summer.
“You close Fifth Street permanently and create a civilian parking lot that you could play to the exterior in the summer and the interior in the winter,” Cook said.
During the meeting, commission members expressed frustration over the City Council’s actions, arguing that council members’ desire for a less expensive option to improve Five Flags might not address all of its problems.
“For success in the future, we know what the booking agents are asking for,” said Rodd Bakke, vice chair of the commission. “We know what they want. They want more seating and height for the ceiling.”
