Neighboring Delaware and Dubuque county boards of supervisors are celebrating six years of splitting the services of County Engineer Anthony Bardgett by considering adding a third position to be shared between the two.
Bardgett began as Delaware County’s engineer before the two counties entered a 28e agreement in 2015 to share his services rather than Delaware losing Bardgett to Dubuque County outright. Since, he has split his time — 70% on Dubuque County, 30% on Delaware County. They similarly split his salary of $175,000.
The next year, the counties entered another agreement to split the services of Assistant Engineer Craig Davis. He splits his time — 60% on Delaware County, 40% on Dubuque County. They split Davis’ $120,000 salary.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved extending both of those agreements until 2023.
“I would never know there was a shared agreement,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough. “It is seamless. You’ve been incredibly responsive. I’ve never seen anything be lost or dropped or not attended to.”
Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham said he also had been pleased.
“I appreciate the creativity as well. The design with railroad cars has been tremendous,” he said, referencing a method of county bridge replacement using repurposed rail cars, which Bardgett and Davis have used to great effect.
Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom said the agreements have worked well with his county as well.
“For me, it has been a great thing for Delaware County,” he said. “If we can add one more phase to that, I have no problem.”
That proposed phase would be the two counties entering another agreement to split a surveyor position.
Delaware’s former county surveyor retired recently, leaving them in a pickle.
“About a month ago, we needed a survey for the gas company to run a line almost a mile,” Madlom said. “They needed that survey right away, but we didn’t have a surveyor. So, I called a local surveyor who said ‘Jeff, I’m six weeks out.’ (Private) surveyors are just so far behind.”
Bardgett proposed that Dubuque County’s surveyor Wyatt Anderson be made full time and split his time the same as Davis does.
“Anderson is a perfect fit,” Bardgett said. “I approached him with this idea of trying this and he said he would be interested.”
McDonough and Supervisor Harley Pothoff reached consensus to enter the agreement on a one-year trial basis and to pay Anderson $105,000, with the possibility of increasing that to $115,000 after two years.
“We think we have a system that’s unique and has been satisfying to both counties,” McDonough said. “I would be willing to work that way.”
Wickham had trouble with the cost, given that Anderson makes $69,000 for the 32 hours per week he works for Dubuque County.
“I agree with everything everyone has said, except for the numbers,” he said. “It’s pretty steep, pretty quick. He’s either way underpaid now or we’re making a pretty big leap.”
Supervisors have yet to take formal action on the new shared position.