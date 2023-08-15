Dubuque Community School District officials are launching a rolling plan to replace almost all the district’s elementary school playgrounds and aging security equipment in the coming years.
The replacement of new playgrounds, cameras and walkie-talkies will cost about $500,000 per year beginning this academic year, with funds to be taken from the district’s physical plant and equipment levy fund, according to District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher.
He told the school board at a recent committee meeting that during the 2022-2023 school year, several playgrounds sustained damage that cannot be repaired because necessary parts no longer are manufactured.
He later added that with the exception of Carver and Prescott elementary schools, every elementary school playground is over 20 years old.
“To replace a playground at an elementary is about $350,000, so we’re not going to do more than one a year,” he said. “I want to start to budget that accordingly over the next 10 years.”
District Buildings and Grounds Manager Rob Powers will complete an assessment of all district playgrounds to prioritize which should be replaced first. He plans to work with building principals to design the new playgrounds and select equipment.
Board Member Anderson Sainci proposed that the district seek ways to partner with the City of Dubuque on new playgrounds, since the equipment is used by both students and the community.
“It would be a win-win for everybody,” he said.
Currently, the district is partnering with the city on an outdoor wellness project at Lincoln Elementary School that will replace that school’s playground, funded by grants obtained by the city and Lincoln’s parent/family group. Powers said the project should go out to bid in November, and construction is expected to take place next summer.
“That project will kind of form the basis of how we plan for other (playground) replacements,” he said. “They put a lot of time into making sure that all the right pieces were there to fit their student clientele, so we will use that kind of as a model to make sure all the other projects follow suit.”
In addition to the playground replacements, Kelleher said the district has implemented a rolling plan to use physical plant and equipment levy funds to replace outdated walkie-talkies, repeater radio devices and cameras to improve security.
The plan calls for replacing 170 walkie-talkies across district buildings — at a rate of 17 devices at $12,000 per year — along with about 15 to 20 repeaters, which cost about $12,500 each.
The district will replace security cameras, too.
“For cameras, they have usually about a five-year life span, but we have cameras that are 10 years old in some of our buildings,” Kelleher said. “It’s going to be about an $80,000 per year allocation to replacing cameras.”