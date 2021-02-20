DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Plans to construct an industrial park in Dickeyville are moving forward with the receipt of a coveted federal grant.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded the village nearly $2.9 million, which will finance land acquisition and improvements to a 23-acre site at the southeast corner of town, enabling the start of a project years in the making.
“It’s a great day for Dickeyville,” said Village President Matt Gantenbein. “It’s like a little kid waking up on Christmas morning, getting that email saying you got awarded.”
The village is contributing a 20% match of about $717,000, financed through a line of credit.
The park will be located adjacent to the U.S. 61 and U.S. 151 interchange. The $3.58 million project cost includes land acquisition, grading and the installation of water and sewer service, stormwater management features and roads.
The village will purchase the land with EDA dollars from Jeff Kaiser, a Kieler developer and business owner.
Construction is expected to begin in late summer and conclude in about seven months.
The industrial park is intended to support the village’s agricultural and machine equipment manufacturing sectors. It is expected to create or retain nearly 100 jobs and generate $17.4 million in private investment, according to EDA.
Gantenbein said multiple businesses have expressed interest in relocating and development agreements are in the works. He declined to identify the entities.
Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission staff administered the grant application.
“We’ve got good businesses there that are going to expand into the industry park,” said Executive Director Troy Maggied. “It’s strong sustainable growth.”
State and federal lawmakers wrote letters in support of the project, including U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
“I’m thrilled that the CARES Act is continuing to help support our local economies, alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 and help create new jobs in Dickeyville,” he said in a statement.
The EDA utilized federal CARES Act dollars to fund the grant, aiming to alleviate economic losses stemming from the pandemic and bolster the region’s economic security.
The village holds rights to purchase an additional 35 acres for a future industrial park expansion.
Prior to Dickeyville, SWRPC assisted the City of Darlington in Lafayette County as it applied for EDA funding. The city received a $1 million grant in 2019 for the expansion of its business park