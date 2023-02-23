Leaders of a local nonprofit providing rent and utility assistance say they soon will exhaust their funds amid a growing demand for aid.
People in Need officials said the volunteer-run aid agency has only $8,834 left in its checking account as of Friday amid historically high demand for its services. Multiple members estimated the agency has a matter of weeks before it exhausts the remaining funds.
“We’re kind of in a tight spot right now, and we’re trying to let the community know about it,” said President Tom Stovall.
Local churches and social service agencies refer prospective clients to People in Need for a variety of financial needs, principally unpaid rent and utility costs but also expenses such as outstanding medical debt.
The number of requests and the amount paid out by the agency has grown steadily over the past several years. Per the nonprofit’s annual report, People in Need assisted 109 households in 2022, 56% more than in 2021, and issued $61,511 in assistance, 64% more than the year before.
Multiple individuals connected with People in Need attributed the rise in demand for the nonprofit’s services to a decline in private grant funding and government spending on rental assistance.
Kathy McCloy, Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness coordinator for Hillcrest Family Services, said the agency has relied on People in Need to support its clients as its own grant funding for rental assistance has dried up.
While Hillcrest had at one point received some $40,000 in grants from area foundations for rental assistance, the agency currently is meting out funds from a single $5,000 grant awarded in November.
“That’s fairly typical of the organizations we partner with,” McCloy said. “The funds are definitely significantly lower than the need.”
Expenses for People In Need climbed aggressively beginning late last year, with the number of households assisted jumping from single digits in October to 18 in November and then 27 in December, with $11,895 in assistance disbursed in the last month of the year.
In January, the fund disbursed $18,393 to 36 households — almost as much as the agency spent over the entirety of 2020, according to Stovall.
In 2022, the agency raised $33,293, a third of which came from individual contributions. Treasurer Becky Jenkins said that fell within the agency’s usual haul.
Much of the agency’s funding over the past two years came from a single, $80,000 donation the agency received in 2021.
“Without that single donation, we wouldn’t have been able to help nearly as many people,” Jenkins said.
After receiving the donation, the agency increased its financial support limit from $250 to $750 per household. This week, the agency reduced it back to $250.
But with rising rental and utility costs, Jenkins said that $250 will be much less effective than it was two years ago.
“We have the money, we’re happy to give it, but the money doesn’t go as far,” Jenkins said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
