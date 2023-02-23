Leaders of a local nonprofit providing rent and utility assistance say they soon will exhaust their funds amid a growing demand for aid.

People in Need officials said the volunteer-run aid agency has only $8,834 left in its checking account as of Friday amid historically high demand for its services. Multiple members estimated the agency has a matter of weeks before it exhausts the remaining funds.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

